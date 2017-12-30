Brendan Rodgers: 'Frantic' derby draw lacked quality

Celtic were unable to break the deadlock at home to Rangers as the visitors also failed to score.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers said his side deserved the point against Rangers. SNS

Brendan Rodgers conceded there was a lack of quality on display when Glasgow's biggest sides went head to head in the final Old Firm derby of 2017.

Rangers held Celtic to a goalless draw on their visit to Parkhead as both sides struggled to find the back of the net in the Scottish Premiership fixture.

It's the second time Graeme Murty has taken his Rangers side to the east of Glasgow and taken a point, having held Celtic to a 1-1 draw in March when he was last in temporary charge.

Rodgers accepted the result was justified after the scrappy encounter but admitted he wasn't impressed with the football on show.

"It was probably a fair result in the end," he said. "We created chances in the first half and if we'd put them away it would have probably given us a different feel to the game going forward.

"But we didn't take them and if you don't score it opens up for the opposition. In the second half Rangers had a couple of good chances, one really good one with Morelos.

"But I thought the game lacked quality to be fair, I thought it was a bit frantic, which these type of games are.

"There wasn't a great deal of quality. Lots of effort, lots of commitment but it lacked that quality, especially in the final third."

Both sides will now head into the two-week winter break along with the other 10 Premiership clubs who play on Saturday afternoon.