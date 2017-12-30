Graeme Murty: Impressive display start of Rangers journey

The Ibrox boss says a frank exchange of views at the break led to improved display.

Graeme Murty applauds the Rangers fans at full-time following the Old Firm derby SNS

Graeme Murty says Rangers are frustrated to have only taken a point against Celtic but believes their performance feels like the start of a journey.

Rangers had chances to win the Parkhead derby after withstanding pressure from Celtic in the opening 45 minutes.

Craig Gordon made a series of crucial interventions in the second half, including a save from point-blank range to deny Alfredo Morelos.

Murty says his side's showing against the champions must be used as fuel going forward.

He said: "The guys are in the changing room a bit frustrated as we created good chances.

"Craig (Gordon) has a habit of making good saves against us.

"I am really proud of how the players approached the game and withstood a harsh challenge.

He added: "You have to accept what the players give you and today they gave me top notch levels that we have to use as fuel going forward.

"We can't take a backwards step from here.

"I said to the players when I walked out of this place last time it was with a sense of 'well done', I sit here now with a real sense of a journey we are just starting out on and we have to use that moving forward.

"If we do that this game will have served a purpose beyond just gaining a point."

There was a frank exchange of views amongst the players at half-time to try and improve and that energy took them into the second half. Graeme Murty

Having been dominated for large spells of the opening period, Murty says a frank exchange of views in the away changing room was key to the improved display.

"After the whistle we had good concentration, good intensity, good focus and no little ability which is vital.

"Walking off the pitch I felt elated because of the manner of the performance but we could have won it.

"Yes, then you control it and I made sure when they walked back out onto the pitch no negativity would be tolerated."