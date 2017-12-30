Brown: People doubt Gordon but he was class yet again

The Celtic captain praised his side's goalkeeper after he prevented Rangers from scoring.

Scott Brown is a fan of Craig Gordon. SNS

Celtic captain Scott Brown heaped praise on Craig Gordon after the goalless draw with Rangers saying he showed his class yet again.

The Scotland international kept his fourth consecutive clean sheet since Celtic lost their unbeaten run at Tynecastle earlier in the month.

He denied Rangers the chance to open the scoring as the sides fought out a draw in their final Scottish Premiership fixture of the year.

Speaking after the game, Brown said a lot of people don't appreciate his quality.

"Craig is fantastic," he said. "There's a lot of people who doubt him but he shows you what a class goalie he is yet again.

"He's great with his feet and makes those great saves and that's why we pay top dollar to have a top quality keeper like that."

The Celtic players will now enjoy time off as the winter break begins before heading to the Middle East for a training camp.

"I think that's 41 games and I've played 38," Brown continued. "If you look across Europe we're probably up there with the most being played.

"It's just going to get longer as well next season with the qualifiers for the Champions League. It's football and we enjoy playing games but we also enjoy the rest as well.

"The club are taking us to Dubai and it will be like a mini pre season after the week off that we get."