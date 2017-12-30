Performance sets benchmark for Rangers, says Tavernier

The defender says Rangers' display in the 0-0 draw with Celtic set the standard.

Rangers defender James Tavernier sees his acrobatic volley saved. SNS

Rangers defender James Tavernier says the Ibrox club must use their display in the 0-0 draw with Celtic as a benchmark which future performances cannot drop below.

Tavernier twice set up Alfredo Morelos with chances to secure all three points for the visitors in the derby but the Columbian forward was thwarted by Craig Gordon.

Rangers manager Graeme Murty revealed after the match that his players were involved in a frank exchange of views at the break.

Tavernier says he was at the centre of the row, but only because he was determined to let his teammates know the importance of keeping to the standards they had set.

He said: "I was doing a lot of shouting as were a few other boys.

"We have set good standards and want to keep to them.

"The lads set a benchmark today and we can't drop from that.

"I thought defensively and offensively we were outstanding

"We dominated great spells of that game.

"We have to keep driving ourselves on.

He added: "It's only healthy to do that (exchange views) in the dressing room.

"Dropping from these standards would be criminal.

"We come off the pitch a little bit disappointed but happy to have kept a clean sheet."