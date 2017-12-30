A full summary of Saturday's Scottish Premiership results

Celtic hosted Rangers during the final round of fixtures before the winter break.

James Forrest and Ross McCrorie contest for a head in the Old Firm derby. SNS

Celtic 0-0 Rangers

Celtic and Rangers drew 0-0 as the final Old Firm derby of 2017 ended in a stalemate.

An absorbing encounter saw chances spurned at both ends, with Scott Sinclair and Alfredo Morelos left to rue guilt-edged misses.

The home side dominated large spells of the first half, but they had Craig Gordon to thank for keeping the score level in the second 45 minutes as the Scotland stopper made a series of crucial saves.

Aberdeen 0-0 Hearts

Ten-man Hearts ensured they ended 2017 on a nine-game unbeaten run as they kept Aberdeen at bay to grab a Pittodrie point.

Jam Tarts forward Kyle Lafferty saw red in the closing stages but Hearts held on to secure a club record sixth straight clean sheet.

Hibs 1-1 Kilmarnock

Kris Boyd scored his sixth goal in five games as Kilmarnock claimed a point at Easter Road.

The veteran forward struck an impressive opener with only one minute on the clock.

But in-form Hibs striker Oli Shaw cancelled out Boyd's effort to grab a share of the spoils for Neil Lennon's outfit.

The draw saw Killie extend their unbeaten run away from home to nine games.

Motherwell 1-3 Hamilton

Accies fought back from a goal down to claim Lanarkshire derby bragging rights.

Craig Tanner had put the home side in front as Motherwell sought to end a run of eight games without a win.

But Accies' midfielder Dougie Imrie converted a penalty before the break to restore parity.

The away side took control in the second half as the Steelmen toiled.

Rakish Bingham and Greg Docherty to secure a priceless win for Martin Canning's men.

Partick Thistle 2-0 Ross County

Partick Thistle ensured it was Ross County and not the Jags who sat bottom of the Premiership going in to the winter break after bagging a 2-0 win over the struggling Staggies.

Kris Doolan capitalised on a poor pass-back from County captain Andrew Davies to open the scoring, before Connor Sammon doubled the home side's lead late on.

The Highlanders now languish three points adrift at the foot of the table.

St Johnstone 0-2 Dundee

Dundee beat St Johnstone in Perth thanks to goals from Marcus Haber and AJ Leitch-Smith either side of the break.

Haber put Neil McCann's men on course for victory with a third-minute strike, before St Johnstone defender Richard Foster saw red for a late tackle on Paul McGowan.

Ten-man Saints pressed for an equaliser but the result was put beyond doubt when Leitch-Smith scored a stunner in the dying moments.