Hibs on verge of signing Scott Bain, confirms assistant

Garry Parker revealed a deal was close following Hibs' 1-1 draw with Kilmarnock.

Scott Bain has been frozen out at Dundee since October. SNS

Hibernian assistant Garry Parker confirmed frozen-out Dundee keeper Scott Bain is on the brink of a move to Easter Road after Neil Lennon's side drew 1-1 with Kilmarnock.

Bain is set to join Hibs on loan when the January transfer window opens having fallen out of favour at Dens Park following a reported bust up with Neil McCann.

Parker hopes Bain's arrival will increase competition for the number one jersey.

He said: "He has been in talks so hopefully (he will sign) because we have only one fit goalkeeper just now.

"So it will be competition for Ofir Marciano and that's good.

"That's what you need at this level. Ofir will need to be on his toes."

Hibs fell behind after just two minutes when Kris Boyd struck for the visitors.

Oli Shaw restored parity before the break, but Parker was left to rue the home side's lack of killer instinct as they spurned a series of chances.

He added: "We got off to a bad start but we got a bit of luck and I think we deserved that.

"We just couldn't break them down but it wasn't for the want of trying.

"Danny Swanson could have scored two, John McGinn has hit the bar. That's the frustrating thing about it.

"Oli has done his job, he's there to get anything if the keeper spills it and that's what happened.

"We're happy with where we are.

"We have dropped some points along the way but we can't complain.

"We have just come up from the Championship and we're in fourth. Let's see what next year brings."

We only picked up three points from the first eight games. I think we'll suffer for that for the rest of the season. Steve Clarke

Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke, meanwhile, praised his players as the Rugby Park outfit moved into the top six having gone six games without defeat.

However, he believes a slow start under his predecessor Lee McCulloch leaves Killie playing catch up on their opponents.

He said: "I don't know if there's been a transformation.

"I can only judge them since I came to the club.

"They've been great on the training pitch and they've taken on board every message we've given them and transferred that to the pitch.

"The results are there to be seen. You can tell by the run we've had.

"I think that's only two defeats since I came to the club - that's good.

"But as I said to the players, there's still a long way to go and results today make sure you're always looking over your shoulder in this league because it's very difficult to move away from the bottom when you've only picked up three points from the first eight games.

"I think we'll suffer for that for the rest of the season."