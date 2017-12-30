  • STV
  • MySTV

Hibs on verge of signing Scott Bain, confirms assistant

Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

Garry Parker revealed a deal was close following Hibs' 1-1 draw with Kilmarnock.

Scott Bain has been frozen out at Dundee since October.
Scott Bain has been frozen out at Dundee since October. SNS

Hibernian assistant Garry Parker confirmed frozen-out Dundee keeper Scott Bain is on the brink of a move to Easter Road after Neil Lennon's side drew 1-1 with Kilmarnock.

Bain is set to join Hibs on loan when the January transfer window opens having fallen out of favour at Dens Park following a reported bust up with Neil McCann.

Parker hopes Bain's arrival will increase competition for the number one jersey.

He said: "He has been in talks so hopefully (he will sign) because we have only one fit goalkeeper just now.

"So it will be competition for Ofir Marciano and that's good.

"That's what you need at this level. Ofir will need to be on his toes."

Hibs fell behind after just two minutes when Kris Boyd struck for the visitors.

Oli Shaw restored parity before the break, but Parker was left to rue the home side's lack of killer instinct as they spurned a series of chances.

He added: "We got off to a bad start but we got a bit of luck and I think we deserved that.

"We just couldn't break them down but it wasn't for the want of trying.

"Danny Swanson could have scored two, John McGinn has hit the bar. That's the frustrating thing about it.

"Oli has done his job, he's there to get anything if the keeper spills it and that's what happened.

"We're happy with where we are.

"We have dropped some points along the way but we can't complain.

"We have just come up from the Championship and we're in fourth. Let's see what next year brings."

We only picked up three points from the first eight games. I think we'll suffer for that for the rest of the season.
Steve Clarke

Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke, meanwhile, praised his players as the Rugby Park outfit moved into the top six having gone six games without defeat.

However, he believes a slow start under his predecessor Lee McCulloch leaves Killie playing catch up on their opponents.

He said: "I don't know if there's been a transformation.

"I can only judge them since I came to the club.

"They've been great on the training pitch and they've taken on board every message we've given them and transferred that to the pitch.

"The results are there to be seen. You can tell by the run we've had.

"I think that's only two defeats since I came to the club - that's good.

"But as I said to the players, there's still a long way to go and results today make sure you're always looking over your shoulder in this league because it's very difficult to move away from the bottom when you've only picked up three points from the first eight games.

"I think we'll suffer for that for the rest of the season."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.