Transfer Talk: St Mirren put foot down, Well keeper trial

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scotland and beyond.

Lewis Morgan: Set to join Celtic during the first week of the transfer window.

Welcome to the first Transfer Talk of the 2017/18 winter transfer window.

We start off with the expectation that Celtic will wrap up their next two signings after earlier securing Marvin Compper.

They're set to bring in St Mirren's Lewis Morgan and 17-year-old Australian Leo Mazis but there are strict terms with the former's contract.

The Paisley side have put their foot down and said unless Morgan is loaned back to them for the remainder of the season, as they fight for the Championship title, then he will not be going anywhere.

Meanwhile, Motherwell are bringing in 17-year-old Indian keeper Dheeraj Singh in on trial while also hoping to close in on a striker.

Russell Martin is reportedly interested in a move to Rangers but the Ibrox side have not made a move for the defender.

Today's top stories

ICYMI

The best of social media