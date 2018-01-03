Every Premiership transfer of the 2017/18 winter window
A full list of each player to sign for and leave Scotland's top flight clubs.
The winter transfer window for the 2017/18 season has officially opened.
What better way to start the new year than the usual speculation and sagas that dominate Scottish football?
Throughout the month we will keep the collection of confirmed transfers up to date so you have an easy go-to check list for each of the Premiership clubs.
Aberdeen
IN:
OUT:
Celtic
IN:
- Marvin Compper (from RB Leipzig)
OUT:
- Regan Hendry (to Raith Rovers, on loan until end of the season)
Dundee
IN:
OUT:
- Scott Bain (to Hibs on loan)
- A-Jay Leitch Smith (loan deal ended)
Hamilton Accies
IN:
OUT:
- Botti Biabi (loan deal ended)
- Georgios Sarris (contract ended)
Hearts
IN:
OUT:
Hibs
IN:
- Scott Bain (from Dundee, on loan until end of the season)
OUT:
Kilmarnock
IN:
OUT:
Motherwell
IN:
OUT:
- Louis Moult (to Preston)
Partick Thistle
IN:
OUT:
Rangers
IN:
- Joe Dodoo (loan deal at Charlton ended)
- Michael O'Halloran (loan deal at St Johnstone ended)
- Sean Goss (QPR, loan)
OUT:
Ross County
IN:
OUT:
St Johnstone
IN:
OUT:
- Michael O'Halloran (loan deal ended)