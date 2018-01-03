  • STV
Every Premiership transfer of the 2017/18 winter window

Laura Brannan Laura Brannan

A full list of each player to sign for and leave Scotland's top flight clubs.

Clockwise: Aberdeen's Niall McGinn, Celtic's Marvin Compper and Hibernian's Scott Bain have all made their January moves.
Clockwise: Aberdeen's Niall McGinn, Celtic's Marvin Compper and Hibernian's Scott Bain have all made their January moves.

The winter transfer window for the 2017/18 season has officially opened.

What better way to start the new year than the usual speculation and sagas that dominate Scottish football?

Throughout the month we will keep the collection of confirmed transfers up to date so you have an easy go-to check list for each of the Premiership clubs.

Aberdeen

Niall McGinn returns for his second spell at Aberdeen.
Niall McGinn returns for his second spell at Aberdeen.

IN:

OUT:

Celtic

Marvin Compper was Celtic's first signing of the winter window.
Marvin Compper was Celtic's first signing of the winter window.

IN:

OUT:

  • Regan Hendry (to Raith Rovers, on loan until end of the season)

Dundee

A-Jay Leitch Smith's loan deal was only until January.
A-Jay Leitch Smith's loan deal was only until January.

IN:

OUT:

  • Scott Bain (to Hibs on loan)
  • A-Jay Leitch Smith (loan deal ended)

Hamilton Accies

Georgios Sarris was involved in an incident against Partick Thistle which led to his contract being ripped up.
Georgios Sarris was involved in an incident against Partick Thistle which led to his contract being ripped up.

IN:

OUT:

Hearts

IN:

OUT:

Hibs

Scott Bain had been frozen out at Dundee.
Scott Bain had been frozen out at Dundee.

IN:

  • Scott Bain (from Dundee, on loan until end of the season)

OUT:

Kilmarnock

IN:

OUT:

Motherwell

Louis Moult ended speculation in mid-December and signed a pre-contract with Preston.
Louis Moult ended speculation in mid-December and signed a pre-contract with Preston.

IN:

OUT:

Partick Thistle

IN:

OUT:

Rangers

Joe Dodoo's loan deal down south was only for half a season.
Joe Dodoo's loan deal down south was only for half a season.

IN:

  • Joe Dodoo (loan deal at Charlton ended)
  • Michael O'Halloran (loan deal at St Johnstone ended)
  • Sean Goss (QPR, loan)

OUT:

Ross County

IN:

OUT:

St Johnstone

Michael O'Halloran's loan deal at St Johnstone has come to an end.
Michael O'Halloran's loan deal at St Johnstone has come to an end.

IN:

OUT:

  • Michael O'Halloran (loan deal ended)

