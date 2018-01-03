QPR midfielder has Rangers medical ahead of loan switch

Former Manchester United youth player Sean Goss is closing in on a move to Ibrox.

Loan: Goss (left) is close to an Ibrox switch. SNS Group

Rangers are closing in on the loan signing of QPR midfielder Sean Goss, with the player poised to become the club's first new addition of the January transfer window.

Goss has travelled to Scotland to undergo a medical and is set to sign a deal until the end of the season.

The 22-year old has not made a first team appearance for QPR this season and only featured in six matches last year, prompting him to make a move in search of regular football.

Goss began his career at Manchester United, making the move to London in January 2017.

The left-sided player can perform in defence or midfield but made his few QPR appearances in the middle of the park.

Assuming the medical progresses as expected, Goss would join Graeme Murty's squad ahead of the trip to the US to play in the Florida Cup.

Declan John has already made his loan deal a permanent move in the last month, while Michael O'Halloran has returned to the Rangers squad after his loan spell at St Johnstone.

Work is under way to secure an early termination of Andy Halliday's loan spell at Gabala.