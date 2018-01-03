Rangers confirm loan signing of QPR midfielder Sean Goss

The 22-year-old has joined the Ibrox side until the end of the Premiership season.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5701195880001-sean-goss-arrives-at-ibrox-to-join-rangers.jpg" />

Rangers have announced the signing of Queens Park Rangers midfielder Sean Goss on loan.

Goss underwent a medical at Murray Park on Wednesday before travelling to Ibrox to finalise a deal until the end of the season.

The player will now join up with the squad for their trip to the US to play in the Florida Cup.

"For me it's a no-brainer really," Goss told RangersTV. "Rangers is a massive football club with a massive fanbase as well, and being out there seeing the stadium was unbelievable.

"So for me it was a no-brainer and I couldn't wait to get here.

"I know it is a tough league and there is a lot expected of the Rangers players. That is why I'm here - I want to challenge myself at a big club and I can't wait to get going.

"It's been frustrating for me personally the last year or so with game time, but I'm hoping to come here and do well for this club."

The 22-year old has not made a first team appearance for QPR this season and only featured in six matches last year, prompting him to make a move in search of regular football.

Goss began his career at Manchester United, making the move to London in January 2017.

The left-sided player can perform in defence or midfield but made his few QPR appearances in the middle of the park.

Declan John has already made his loan deal a permanent move in the last month, while Michael O'Halloran has returned to the Rangers squad after his loan spell at St Johnstone.

Work is under way to secure an early termination of Andy Halliday's loan spell at Gabala.