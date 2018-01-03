Motherwell snap up Portsmouth striker Curtis Main 

The Steelmen have signed Main after he left Pompey by mutual consent.

Signing: Motherwell have snapped up Main. PA

Motherwell have completed the signing of striker Curtis Main on an 18-month deal.

The forward has joined the Fir Park side as a free agent after securing his release from Portsmouth by mutual consent.

Main becomes Motherwell's first signing of the January transfer window and will look to replace Louis Moult as the main source of goals for the Steelmen after the striker's departure to Preston North End.

"I'm pleased to be here and I'm looking forward to this new challenge," Main told Motherwell's official website.

"A few weeks ago I heard about the interest and it's been back and forth with the club and myself but finally we're here and I can't wait to get started.

"There were a few options but I felt this challenge, coming up here and testing myself in a new environment, is something that really appealed to me."

Manager Stephen Robinson revealed that he was a long-time admirer of Main but said that he intended to add more competition up front.

"I've tried to sign him a number of times before and I am excited to finally be working with him," he said.

"I've brought him here to bolster our attacking options and get amongst the goals. He's a strong, sharp, tenacious player with an eye for goal. If you look back on his career, he's scored all different types.

"I am still looking to add more forward players to create real competition in that area of the field."

The 25-year old has previously played with Darlington, Middlesbrough, Shrewsbury, Doncaster and Oldham before his time at Pompey.

He made 17 appearances on England's south coast, mainly as a substitute, scoring twice.