Transfer Talk: Pedro wants Pena, Kouassi in demand

Wednesday may have brought the first trickle of new signings into the Premiership this January but today's top stories are all about the exits.

Rangers midfielder Carlos Pena may have been the flagship signing of Pedro Caixinha's summer revamp but with the Portuguese manager gone it seems he'll could be cutting his stay in Scotland short.

Caixinha found a quick return to management with Cruz Azul and reports in Mexico claim a move to sign Pena again is among his top priorities.

Celtic midfielder Eboue Kouassi is another who could be boarding a flight this month.

Brendan Rodgers intends to put him out on loan to further his development and there are a host of European clubs said to be interested in offering him a deal, including Werder Bremen.

Kouassi's teammate Liam Henderson has been left out of the first team picture at Celtic Park and Swedish side Ostersunds are keen on offering him a first team place.

Over in the capital, Hearts had been keen on Wigan Athletic midfielder Jack Byrne but Craig Levein is setting his sights elsewhere.

Dundee are acting quickly to replace Scott Bain after his departure, reportedly closing in on goalkeeper Jeremy Malherbe after he had a successful trial before Christmas.

Elsewhere, Jose Mourinho has told Manchester United bosses that he wants to sign Danny Rose this month, the Liverpool-Coutinho-Barcelona saga rumbles on and Southampton are being linked with a move to sign Theo Walcott.

