Lewis Morgan undergoes medical ahead of Celtic move

The St Mirren winger is poised to sign for the Scottish champions on Thursday.

Medical: Morgan is close to a switch to Celtic. SNS Group

St Mirren winger Lewis Morgan is undergoing a medical ahead of a transfer to Celtic.

Morgan was at Ross Hall hospital in Glasgow on Thursday morning as the Scottish champions closed in on a deal to make the player their second signing of the January transfer window.

The 21-year -old is expected to sign a permanent deal with Brendan Rodgers' side before being immediately loaned back to St Mirren for the remainder of their Championship promotion campaign.

It is understood a fee of around £300,000 has been agreed.

Morgan has been a key player in Jack Ross' side as they have climbed to the top of the table this season after fighting their way out of relegation trouble last year.

Morgan has nine league goals to his name this season.

The winger signed for St Mirren in September 2013, making his debut a year later.

He has gone on to make more than 70 appearances for the Paisley club and has earned two Scotland under-21 caps.