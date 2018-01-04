From Dingwall to Dubai: Premiership clubs' January plans

A round-up of what awaits each top-flight squad during the winter break.

The Scottish Premiership goes into cold storage for the first half of January as the winter break kicks in.

While some clubs are taking advantage of the downtime by heading for warmer climes and some training in the sun, others are spending the break recharging their batteries on home soil.

Here we round up what awaits each top-flight squad this month.

Aberdeen

The Dons entered the winter break three points better off than at the same stage last year and will prepare for the second half of the season with a week in the sun.

Derek McInnes is taking his squad, including new signing Niall McGinn, to Dubai for a week-long training camp starting on January 8.

While at the Jebel Ali Centre of Excellence sports complex they'll play a friendly against Uzbekistan's Asian Champions League representatives Lokomotiv Tashkent.

Celtic

Brendan Rodgers has given his players some time off following their 0-0 draw with Rangers before they head out to Dubai to train in the sun.

Celtic have already played 38 competitive games this season and are looking to freshen up as they aim to win a second successive treble and progress in the Europa League.

New signing Marvin Compper will join up with his new teammates in Dubai.

Dundee

Dundee moved up off the foot of the table in December and signed off for the break with a 2-0 win at St Johnstone.

They'll stay at home to prepare for the second half of the season.

Hamilton

Hamilton aren't travelling this January but will be on a high after they won 3-1 at Fir Park against Motherwell in the Lanarkshire derby in their last game of 2017.

The sides meet again at the same venue in the Scottish Cup fourth round on January 20.

Hearts

Craig Levein has given players a week off to rest before they head out to Spain for a training camp.

The squad fly to Valencia on January 11, where they'll play Nuremberg and Vitesse Arnhem in friendlies.

On their return they play Hibs in the Scottish Cup and go into the derby hoping to extend their recent run, which includes six games without losing a goal.

Hibs

Hibs' impressive return to the Premiership slowed a little through a punishing December when they picked up two wins in seven games.

They'll be looking to ease tired legs in January before coming back for the derby.

Neil Lennon is taking his players to Portugal for a week's warm-weather training, with a clash against Willem II in a friendly on January 12 at Estadio Municipal VRSA before the derby with Hearts.

Kilmarnock

After steady gains since the arrival of Steve Clarke as manager Kilmarnock players have been given a short break.

They'll return to Rugby Park on January 5 for light training and then step up their efforts ahead of the home cup tie against Ross County later in the month.

Motherwell

The Steelmen are being given a week off and will return to training on Monday in Motherwell.

New recruits, including forward Curtis Main, will bolster the squad for the second half of the campaign.

Partick Thistle

Thistle need a boost before they step up their fight against relegation and hope to get it from a trip to Spain.

Alan Archibald's side reaped the rewards of a week in La Manga last season and are aiming for a similar outcome again this year.

They head off to Marbella on January 8 and will play Shanghai Shenhua in a friendly on January 12 before heading back to Scotland the following day.

Rangers

The Ibrox side are travelling across the Atlantic this January, heading to play two matches as part of the Florida Cup tournament.

They have matches lined up against Atletico Mineiro (who have revealed they will be sending their Under-23 side to the US) and Corinthians.

Ross County

Owen Coyle's Staggies will be training at home in the Highlands this January as they look to climb off the bottom of the table after the restart.

St Johnstone

There will be no trip abroad for Tommy Wright and his players, something the Saints boss is far from happy about it.

Wright has said he asked to take the players away to give them a lift and get away from the bad weather but chairman Steve Brown said the Perth club could not afford to finance a trip.