Celtic complete signing of St Mirren winger Lewis Morgan

The 21-year-old will be loaned back to the Championship side until the end of the season.

Done deal: Morgan has joined Celtic. SNS Group

Celtic have completed their second signing of the transfer window, securing the signature of St Mirren's Lewis Morgan.

The Scottish champions have snapped up Morgan, who was the subject of interest from other clubs, on a four and a half year deal.

As part of the deal, Morgan will be loaned back to the Championship leaders until the end of the season to help with their promotion push.

The fee is understood to be in the region of £300,000.

The 21-year -old has been a key player in Jack Ross' side as they have climbed to the top of the table this season after fighting their way out of relegation trouble last year.

Morgan has nine league goals to his name this season.

The winger signed for St Mirren in September 2013, making his debut a year later.

He has gone on to make more than 70 appearances for the Paisley club and has earned two Scotland under-21 caps.