Rangers closing in on deal for Brighton's Jamie Murphy

The Ibrox club are hoping to sign the former Motherwell forward on a permanent basis.

Switch: Murphy is close to an Ibrox move. PA

Rangers are closing in on a deal to sign Brighton and Hove Albion's Jamie Murphy on a permanent deal.

The forward has been on Graeme Murty's wishlist for the January transfer window and Rangers expect to conclude the deal before they fly out to America to play in the Florida Cup.

Murphy is agreeable to the move and a deal, which would lead to a return to Scottish football five years after leaving Motherwell to move south.

The 28-year-old moved to Brighton from Sheffield United two years ago and played his part in the Seagulls' promotion success but has found first team football hard to come by in the Premier League, making just five appearances.

A former Scotland under-21 regular, Murphy came through the ranks at Motherwell and played more than 150 times for the Steelmen before moving to Sheffield United.