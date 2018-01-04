Dundee United manager penalises Paul McMullan for dive

The winger was given a second yellow for simulation in the box against Brechin City.

Dundee United manager Csaba Laszlo says he has penalised but not punished Paul McMullan for cheating against Brechin City.

The winger was shown a second yellow card for diving inside the box during his side's 4-1 Championship win at Tannadice on Tuesday.

Laszlo publicly criticised the 21-year-old after the match and maintained his actions were unacceptable when speaking to the media again two days later.

He explained why he chose not to come down hard on McMullan, however, and instead spoke to the player and his teammates about why it should not happen again.

"I told everybody," he said. "We do not close the eye on this issue. Punishment is not the best word but he will definitely get a penalty. If you want someone to learn it is not about punishing them.

"I am of the opinion if a child makes a mistake you do not hit or punish them, you have to make sure they will not make the mistake again by explaining the reason.

"This is the best way because I don't want to lose the trust of the players because they think I do not listen to them.

"If something is not OK in the dressing room and you cry every time they will not take you seriously, but if you cry one time everyone will listen to you."

Laszlo credited McMullan with the good work he has put in this season but is disappointed his actions have let him down.

"It's not just a red card, you're not just punished by playing with ten men," he said. "You are also punished by him being out for two games.

"At the beginning he was not the first choice but he did very well to come into the team, score goals and keep his place but now everyone is punished. You must be more clever.

"At the moment we are suffering and he will suffer too, but we have sorted it out. The player knows what he has to do and he will learn from this."

Meanwhile, the Dundee United boss confirmed he is hopeful of having another two players sign before Saturday's league game against Falkirk.

Former Kilmarnock midfielder Craig Slater joined the club on Wednesday and he is confident the paperwork can be completed on another two of his targets before the close of play on Thursday.