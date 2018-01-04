  • STV
  • MySTV

Dundee United manager penalises Paul McMullan for dive

Laura Brannan Laura Brannan

The winger was given a second yellow for simulation in the box against Brechin City.

Dundee United's Paul McMullan was sent off for simulation by referee Alan Newlands.
Dundee United's Paul McMullan was sent off for simulation by referee Alan Newlands. SNS

Dundee United manager Csaba Laszlo says he has penalised but not punished Paul McMullan for cheating against Brechin City.

The winger was shown a second yellow card for diving inside the box during his side's 4-1 Championship win at Tannadice on Tuesday.

Laszlo publicly criticised the 21-year-old after the match and maintained his actions were unacceptable when speaking to the media again two days later.

He explained why he chose not to come down hard on McMullan, however, and instead spoke to the player and his teammates about why it should not happen again.

"I told everybody," he said. "We do not close the eye on this issue. Punishment is not the best word but he will definitely get a penalty. If you want someone to learn it is not about punishing them.

"I am of the opinion if a child makes a mistake you do not hit or punish them, you have to make sure they will not make the mistake again by explaining the reason.

"This is the best way because I don't want to lose the trust of the players because they think I do not listen to them.

"If something is not OK in the dressing room and you cry every time they will not take you seriously, but if you cry one time everyone will listen to you."

'If you cry every time they will not take you seriously, but if you cry one time everyone will listen to you.'
Csaba Laszlo, Dundee United manager

Laszlo credited McMullan with the good work he has put in this season but is disappointed his actions have let him down.

"It's not just a red card, you're not just punished by playing with ten men," he said. "You are also punished by him being out for two games.

"At the beginning he was not the first choice but he did very well to come into the team, score goals and keep his place but now everyone is punished. You must be more clever.

"At the moment we are suffering and he will suffer too, but we have sorted it out. The player knows what he has to do and he will learn from this."

Meanwhile, the Dundee United boss confirmed he is hopeful of having another two players sign before Saturday's league game against Falkirk.

Former Kilmarnock midfielder Craig Slater joined the club on Wednesday and he is confident the paperwork can be completed on another two of his targets before the close of play on Thursday.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.