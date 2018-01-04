  • STV
  • MySTV

Rangers appoint Jimmy Nicholl as assistant manager

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle

The Northern Irishman leaves Falkirk to take up role under Graeme Murty at Ibrox.

Return: Nicholl is going back to Ibrox.
Return: Nicholl is going back to Ibrox. SNS Group

Rangers have appointed former player Jimmy Nicholl as assistant manager to Graeme Murty.

The 61-year-old joins the club from Falkirk, where he had been working as assistant to Paul Hartley since October 2017.

He will begin work with the squad on their trip to America to play Atletico Mineiro and Corinthians in the Florida Cup.

Nicholl is the first addition to Rangers backroom staff since the club announced former development squad coach Murty would be manager until the end of the season.

Murty had been working as caretaker boss since the sacking of Pedro Caixinha in October.

Speaking to the Rangers website, Nicholl said: "I got the opportunity all those years ago with John Greig and Jock Wallace, and then I thought that was going to be it, I'd had my wee spell and fulfilled one of my ambitions. 

"Then, three years later I was back with Graeme Souness and Walter Smith. Then, again I thought that was it after that.

"I know so many of the staff and the guys in the academy, and that's great as it means I'm not walking in to a strange environment where I'm having to spend a bit of time getting to know everybody. 

"It's a good opportunity now to be away in Florida for this length of time to be around the training ground and the hotel with the players without it being a pressurised situation.

"There comes a time when it gets to you though and you realise you miss the day-to-day stuff. But Paul Hartley gave me an opportunity to get back into it at Falkirk, and I'm disappointed to be leaving them in the same position as we arrived. 

"I would like to thank Paul and Falkirk for allowing me to take this opportunity."

Former Millwall, Raith Rovers, Dunfermline and Cowdenbeath manager Nicholl played for Rangers in two separate spells in the 1980s, winning three league cups and two league titles.

As a manager in his own right he won the League Cup and the First Division with Raith Rovers in the 1990s and took Cowdenbeath to the Championship play-offs in 2014.

Nicholl has also worked as assistant manager at Dunfermline, Aberdeen, Kilmarnock and Hibs and is part of Michael O'Neill's backroom staff for the Northern Ireland national team.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.