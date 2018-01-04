Rangers appoint Jimmy Nicholl as assistant manager

The Northern Irishman leaves Falkirk to take up role under Graeme Murty at Ibrox.

Return: Nicholl is going back to Ibrox. SNS Group

Rangers have appointed former player Jimmy Nicholl as assistant manager to Graeme Murty.

The 61-year-old joins the club from Falkirk, where he had been working as assistant to Paul Hartley since October 2017.

He will begin work with the squad on their trip to America to play Atletico Mineiro and Corinthians in the Florida Cup.

Nicholl is the first addition to Rangers backroom staff since the club announced former development squad coach Murty would be manager until the end of the season.

Murty had been working as caretaker boss since the sacking of Pedro Caixinha in October.

Speaking to the Rangers website, Nicholl said: "I got the opportunity all those years ago with John Greig and Jock Wallace, and then I thought that was going to be it, I'd had my wee spell and fulfilled one of my ambitions.

"Then, three years later I was back with Graeme Souness and Walter Smith. Then, again I thought that was it after that.

"I know so many of the staff and the guys in the academy, and that's great as it means I'm not walking in to a strange environment where I'm having to spend a bit of time getting to know everybody.

"It's a good opportunity now to be away in Florida for this length of time to be around the training ground and the hotel with the players without it being a pressurised situation.

"There comes a time when it gets to you though and you realise you miss the day-to-day stuff. But Paul Hartley gave me an opportunity to get back into it at Falkirk, and I'm disappointed to be leaving them in the same position as we arrived.

"I would like to thank Paul and Falkirk for allowing me to take this opportunity."

Former Millwall, Raith Rovers, Dunfermline and Cowdenbeath manager Nicholl played for Rangers in two separate spells in the 1980s, winning three league cups and two league titles.

As a manager in his own right he won the League Cup and the First Division with Raith Rovers in the 1990s and took Cowdenbeath to the Championship play-offs in 2014.

Nicholl has also worked as assistant manager at Dunfermline, Aberdeen, Kilmarnock and Hibs and is part of Michael O'Neill's backroom staff for the Northern Ireland national team.