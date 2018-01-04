Jack Ross: Lewis Morgan can become star for Celtic

The St Mirren boss expects the winger to progress to the highest level in his career.

St Mirren boss Jack Ross says he is convinced Celtic-bound winger Lewis Morgan has the talent to cope with the demands of playing for the Scottish champions.

Morgan underwent a medical with the Hoops on Thursday morning after a transfer fee, understood to be around £300,00, was agreed.

The winger is now expected to be announced as Brendan Rodgers' second signing of the January transfer window on Friday before returning on loan to the Buddies to help lead their Championship promotion tilt.

Ross expects the 21-year-old to quickly prove his worth once he joins up with Celtic in the summer.

He told STV: "I've worked with him day in, day out over the last 15 months and I firmly believe he has enough attributes, with his natural talent, how hard he works at his game and his temperament, to deal with the challenges that lie ahead.

"There will be a lot of people that question that, that's simply the nature of football in Scotland, but I absolutely believe he is good enough to meet that challenge.

"Time will tell of course in that respect, but I am hopeful he will go on and progress his career to the very highest level."

He added: "I think he trusts he is making the right move as well and we will feel the benefit of that.

"There is a determination from him to have an even better second half to the season which can only help us."