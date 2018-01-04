Murphy: Playing for Rangers would be a boyhood dream

The forward is in Glasgow to undergo a medical and complete a move to the Ibrox club.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5702132373001-jamie-murphy-arrives-in-glasgow.jpg" />

Jamie Murphy says he would be fulfilling a boyhood dream by signing for Rangers and playing for the team he has always supported.

The Brighton forward arrived in Glasgow on Thursday afternoon to complete a medical ahead of becoming Rangers' second signing of the January transfer window.

Murphy said he had been aware of the proposed move for "a while" and there was still some work to be done to finalise the transfer.

When asked by STV what the main draw for him was in making the switch, he said it was his personal connection to the club that attracted him.

"Obviously it's Rangers," he said. "It's the club I supported as a boy and still support now."

The 28-year-old said he was impressed with how the team had performed in the first half of the season and was keen to contribute to Graeme Murty in 2018.

"It's been a good season so far," he said. "They're always looking to improve so hopefully I can be a part of that.

"Hopefully we'll get the medical through and then we'll see what happens."