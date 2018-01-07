Rangers complete signing of Brighton's Jamie Murphy

The forward has joined on a loan deal that will become permanent this summer.

Jamie Murphy has represented Scotland at youth level. SNS

Rangers have completed the signing of forward Jamie Murphy on a loan deal that will become permanent at the end of the season.

The 28-year-old passed a medical on Thursday and was expected to sign when a fee was agreed between Rangers and Brighton.

However negotiations between the sides have seen them settle on an arrangement where Murphy will move immediately on loan and Rangers have an exclusive agreement to pay a fixed amount at the end of the season.

Murphy, a boyhood Rangers fan, will now travel to Florida to join up with his new team-mates for friendlies against Atletico Mineiro and Corinthians.

The forward moved to Brighton from Sheffield United two years ago and played his part in the Seagulls' promotion success but found first team football hard to come by in the Premier League, making just five appearances.

He will now be a key part of Murty's plans for the second half of the season.

Murphy will be returning to Scotland after a five-year absence since leaving Motherwell for Sheffield United in 2013.

He had made his name with the Steelmen, where he had come through the Fir Park youth system.

They will be entitled to 5% of the eventual fee under FIFA's solidarity payment scheme for developing the player.

Brighton manager Chris Hughton said: "Jamie is a great lad, a fantastic professional and has a desire to play - and while we were in no hurry to see him leave, we do understand his desire to play for his boyhood team and one of the biggest clubs in Scotland.

"He's been excellent for the club, ever since we signed him from Sheffield United, and wrote himself into club folklore as a crucial part of our promotion-winning side last season.

"On behalf of all at the club, I'd like to thank Jamie for his efforts and achievements during his time here and wish him the very best for the future."