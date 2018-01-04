  • STV
David Raven blasts Inverness board before departure

Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

The Highlanders' Scottish Cup goal hero questioned where the club's money has gone.

Inverness' Scottish Cup goal hero David Raven has blasted the club's board ahead of his departure from the Highlanders this month.

The defender is preparing for a move back to England in January after failing to agree terms on a new deal with the Championship outfit.

Raven, 32, marked his place in Caley Thistle history by scoring the goal against Celtic which clinched their spot in the Scottish Cup final for the first time.

But he will now cut short his stint north of the border in an effort to improve his coaching prospects after Inverness were unable to offer him a satisfactory contract.

Raven will become the latest in a string of departures since Caley Thistle embarked on a European adventure in 2015-2016, leaving the full-back to question the running of the club over the last few seasons.

He said: "I have watched it just go down a slippery slope and it's not been nice to be a part of.

"We have lost player after player after player and it has just got harder and harder.

"It's come to a position now where we are mid-table in the Championship and you are thinking, maybe now it's time to go.

We won a cup, we got into Europe, we sold Ryan Christie, and the club has no money. Where has it gone?
David Craven

"It is really disappointing. We have seen strange decisions over the years and now we have come to a point where the club has no money.

"Where has it gone?

"People are asking questions and someone has to answer them."

He added: "It's crazy. I will say it now because I am going but that is exactly what people are thinking, what has happened to the club?"

Raven received a standing ovation as he departed the pitch donning a Thistle jersey for the last time in the 1-1 draw with Livingston having marked his name in club history .

