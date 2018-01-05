Transfer Talk: Rangers clear-out, Tierney Man Utd link

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scotland and beyond.

Rangers are preparing to parade Jamie Murphy as their latest signing but the January reshaping of the squad at Ibrox won't stop there.

Graeme Murty is ready to ship out Pedro Caixinha's recruits with Carlos Pena heading the list.

Eduardo Herrera, Fabio Cardoso and Dalcio are also said to be looking at the exit door this month.

Across the city, Celtic won't want to see Kieran Tierney leave but they might have an incoming bid to deal with if Manchester United decide the Scotland full-back is the right man to fill a problem position.

There'll be no return to Celtic for misfit Nadir Ciftci. He's struggled at Plymouth Argyle but Derek Adams says he won't be heading back to his parent club.

Elsewhere, Owen Coyle has said mental strength will be a key characteristic of any January signings he makes, while St Mirren's Lewis Morgan will complete his move to Celtic later today.

