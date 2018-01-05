Brighton boss denies talks with Celtic over Dembele

Chris Hughton says any reports of negotiations between the clubs are untrue.

Rumour: Moussa Dembele had been linked with a move to Brighton. SNS Group

Brighton and Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton has "categorically" denied any talks with Celtic about buying Moussa Dembele.

The English Premier League side have been credited with an interest in the Frenchman, whose star has risen in his time at Celtic under Brendan Rodgers.

Brighton's struggles in front of goal in the first half of the season had prompted talk of a January move but Hughton says there had been absolutely no discussion with Celtic about a bid.

"There's been huge speculation, certainly on this particular one," Hughton said.

"There were certainly some quotes going back a little while ago about figures and about some communication between the two clubs.

"Categorically, there hasn't been any communication between the two clubs. Hence he is a name, along with lots of other names."

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers denied reports of an £18m bid for the French under-21 international in December.

He said the club may have a "moral" duty to let the player move, however, if the right opportunity for all parties presents itself.

"We don't want to lose any players and we won't lose any players," he said.

"However, if there is something that comes in, it goes back to that issue, morally.

"If there is something where a player can earn five times as much as what he is on now, then it is very difficult to stop him, especially if you get a fee for a player."