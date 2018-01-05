Jamie Walker has Wigan medical as Hearts discuss fee

The attacker has travelled to the League One club but a deal has yet to be agreed.

Medical: Walker has travelled to Wigan. SNS Group

Hearts attacker Jamie Walker is undergoing a medical with Wigan Athletic as the clubs discuss the terms of a transfer for the highly-rated player.

The 24-year-old, whose contract with the Tynecastle club expires in the summer, has made the journey south while talks continue between Hearts and the League One side over a fee for an immediate transfer.

Walker was the subject of multiple rejected bids from Rangers during the summer.

The midfielder turned down the offer of a contract extension and informed the club he intended to move on when his deal expired.

Walker, who has played for Scotland at every youth level, his Hearts first team debut in 2011 and has since played more than 150 games for the club.