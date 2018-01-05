  • STV
  • MySTV

Scott Bain: Dressing room bust-up not behind Dundee exit

Paul Barnes Paul Barnes Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

The on-loan Hibs goalkeeper is hoping to secure a permanent move to Edinburgh.

Scott Bain has signed on loan with Hibs until the end of the season.
Scott Bain has signed on loan with Hibs until the end of the season. SNS

New Hibs signing Scott Bain insists a dressing room bust-up was not behind his exile from the Dundee squad.

The goalkeeper was dropped by Neil McCann following reports of an angry exchange in the aftermath of a 3-1 loss to Hamilton in October.

Bain played no further part at Dens Park and has now joined Hibs on loan until the end of the season.

While refusing to go into detail as the issue is still being dealt with by the PFA, Bain denied rumours of changing room discontent.

He said: "All I can say is there wasn't any of that, anything to do with changing rooms or dressing rooms.

"It is still ongoing now with the PFA so there is not much I can say.

"I am still contracted to Dundee but my focus is now on Hibs.

He added: "There was a fine which was being disputed and is still being disputed now as I am still contracted to Dundee.

"I had three and a half great years there, they took a chance on me when I was part-time at Alloa and I was treated really were there.

"I have a great relationship with all the boys in the changing room and helped them rack up points at the start of the season, so no, I didn't really leave on bad terms."

'There was a fine which was being disputed and is still being disputed now as I am still contracted to Dundee.'
Scott Bain

Despite spending over two months in cold storage, Bain, who grew up supporting Hearts, is confident he can replicate the form that led to a call-up to the Scotland squad in 2015.

He hopes that will help secure a permanent move to the capital when his Dundee contract expires in the summer.

Bain said: "100% I have belief in myself and my ability. I think that is evident in my time at Dundee that I can produce top-level performances.

"I have a big six months ahead of me and I'm looking forward to it. I don't think I ever dipped from that level, it was a case of a couple of injuries that forced me to pull out of Scotland squads.

"I was away for a squad and loved it, it was amazing, so that is my personal aim. All I can do is come here and do the best I can and hopefully the manager likes what he sees."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.