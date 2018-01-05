Scott Bain: Dressing room bust-up not behind Dundee exit

The on-loan Hibs goalkeeper is hoping to secure a permanent move to Edinburgh.

Scott Bain has signed on loan with Hibs until the end of the season. SNS

New Hibs signing Scott Bain insists a dressing room bust-up was not behind his exile from the Dundee squad.

The goalkeeper was dropped by Neil McCann following reports of an angry exchange in the aftermath of a 3-1 loss to Hamilton in October.

Bain played no further part at Dens Park and has now joined Hibs on loan until the end of the season.

While refusing to go into detail as the issue is still being dealt with by the PFA, Bain denied rumours of changing room discontent.

He said: "All I can say is there wasn't any of that, anything to do with changing rooms or dressing rooms.

"It is still ongoing now with the PFA so there is not much I can say.

"I am still contracted to Dundee but my focus is now on Hibs.

He added: "There was a fine which was being disputed and is still being disputed now as I am still contracted to Dundee.

"I had three and a half great years there, they took a chance on me when I was part-time at Alloa and I was treated really were there.

"I have a great relationship with all the boys in the changing room and helped them rack up points at the start of the season, so no, I didn't really leave on bad terms."

Despite spending over two months in cold storage, Bain, who grew up supporting Hearts, is confident he can replicate the form that led to a call-up to the Scotland squad in 2015.

He hopes that will help secure a permanent move to the capital when his Dundee contract expires in the summer.

Bain said: "100% I have belief in myself and my ability. I think that is evident in my time at Dundee that I can produce top-level performances.

"I have a big six months ahead of me and I'm looking forward to it. I don't think I ever dipped from that level, it was a case of a couple of injuries that forced me to pull out of Scotland squads.

"I was away for a squad and loved it, it was amazing, so that is my personal aim. All I can do is come here and do the best I can and hopefully the manager likes what he sees."

