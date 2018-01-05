Dundee United complete double swoop for Lyng and Mason

The pair follow Craig Slater in signing loan deals until the end of the season.

Csabo Lazslo has completed three early loan deals as his side look to secure promotion. SNS

Dundee United have completed loan deals for Danish forward Emil Lyng and Watford defender Brandon Mason.

The duo's arrive a day after a similar move for Colchester's Craig Slater, while defender Paul Quinn has also put pen to paper on a new deal.

Former Danish youth international Lyng, 28, joins from Icelandic outfit Knattspyrnufélag Akureyra (KA) having scored nine goals in 20 games.

Watford left back Mason, 20, made his first team debut against Spurs on New Years Day of last year and has gone on to experience three further outings for the Hornets.

In a further boost to manager Csaba Laszlo's promotion prospects, ex-Motherwell, Aberdeen and Ross County defender Quinn has agreed terms until the end of the season having impressed since arriving on a short-term deal.