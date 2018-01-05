Forward Oli Shaw signs new three-year-deal with Hibs

The teenager has agreed a contract extension with the Easter Road side.

Oli Shaw scored in Hibs' League Cup loss to Celtic. SNS

Teenage striker Oli Shaw has signed a new three-year-deal with Hibs.

The 19-year-old graduated to the first team in recent months having impressed manager Neil Lennon as the Easter Road club's academy side went top of the Development League table.

He has gone on to become a permanent fixture, making 14 appearances so far this season.

The Edinburgh-born forward scored three times in December - against Celtic, Ross County and Kilmarnock - and has now been rewarded with a new contract.

On Shaw's talent, Lennon said: "There is a maturity about his play for someone so young but a rawness as well which makes him difficult to play against.

"He is a real talent, that's for sure. His performances this season, especially last month, have really impressed me and his goals have been fantastic and shown a lot of the different aspects of the talent he possesses."