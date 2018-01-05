Lewis Morgan: I've no doubt I will make grade at Celtic

The winger says he is fully confident in his ability ahead of Celtic challenge.

New Celtic signing Lewis Morgan says he is fully confident in his ability to make a telling impact at Parkhead.

The winger was unveiled on Friday as Brendan Rodgers' first Scottish signing after agreeing a four-and-a-half year deal with the champions.

Morgan will return to St Mirren for the remainder of the Buddies' Championship promotion quest before joining up with the Hoops in the summer.

While Scots such as Ryan Christie and Scott Allan have found themselves out on loan having failed to nail down a regular game with Celtic, 21-year-old Morgan harbours no concerns regarding his own ability to make the grade.

He said: "It didn't really go through my mind to be honest. I have got really good self-belief. I didn't really look at them collectively, more at the individuals.

"Just because one player has came and then went out on loan it doesn't mean every Scottish player that arrives here is going to be the same.

"Hopefully, I can come and hit the ground running. It is up to me, if I do well enough I will get a chance as the manager has shown he is willing to give young players a chance.

"I know there is a fight on my hands to get into that team but I am certainly up to it."