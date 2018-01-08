Rangers in competition with Cardiff for Greg Docherty

The Hamilton Accies midfielder is a January signing target for the Ibrox side.

Target: Rangers and Cardiff want Docherty. SNS Group

Rangers face competition from Cardiff City to sign Hamilton Academical star Greg Docherty.

The midfielder is high on a list of targets for Graeme Murty after impressing in the Premiership but is also admired by Championship side Cardiff as sides make their January transfer moves.

Docherty signed a new contract with Accies in August, extending his deal until the summer of 2020.

The 21-year-old has been with the club since the age of nine and made his debut in 2013.

Since then he has a key player in Martin Canning's side and has already made over 100 appearances for Hamilton.

Docherty has played 21 games this season, scoring three times.

A Scotland under-21 international, he scored the only goal of last season's two-legged Premiership play-off against Dundee United, securing his side's top flight status for another season.

Rangers are looking to revamp their squad this January, with Jamie Murphy already having a signed a loan deal to join the Ibrox side and Carlos Pena on the verge of a move to Cruz Azul.

Cardiff City, managed by Neil Warnock, are third in the English Championship and looking to strengthen to enhance their promotion bid.