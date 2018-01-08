Jamie Walker completes move from Hearts to Wigan Athletic

The 24-year-old has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with the English League One side.

Exit: Walker has left Hearts for Wigan. Wigan Athletic

Jamie Walker has left Hearts to join Wigan Athletic, signing a two-and-a-half-year deal with the English League One side.

Walker completed his move on Monday, having travelled south last week to undergo a medical and agree the details of his move as the clubs reached settlement on a transfer fee. STV understands the figure is just shy of £300,000.

The attacker's contract with Hearts was due to expire in the summer and he informed the club he did not wish to sign an extension at Tynecastle.

Walker was the subject of multiple rejected bids from Rangers during the summer.

The midfielder turned down the offer of a contract extension last year and informed the club then that he intended to move on when his deal expired.

"I am delighted to be here," he told Wigan's official website. "It has been on the cards for a while but I'm delighted to now get it over the line and concentrate on playing my football.

"I have been at Hearts a long time, it's a great club with great people and I played a lot of games there and scored a lot of goals. "This is a good change for me and certainly a club where I can progress my career.

"I had a few clubs sniffing around but as soon as I came here, saw the facilities, met the manager, watched the game and saw how the manager wants us to play and how that will suit me perfectly, I chose here.

"The team are flying high at the top of the table and hopefully going to the Championship - hopefully I can get into the team and contribute a few goals."

Walker, who has played for Scotland at every youth level, made his Hearts first team debut in 2011 and has since played more than 150 games for the club.