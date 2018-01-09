Carlos Pena seals Rangers exit with return to Mexico

The midfielder has signed a deal with Cruz Azul to be reunited with Pedro Caixinha.

Exit: Carlos Pena has left Rangers on a loan deal. SNS Group

Carlos Pena has completed his move from Rangers to Cruz Azul, where he will join up once again with former Ibrox boss Pedro Caixinha.

Pena has joined the Liga MX side on an one-year loan deal with an option to buy.

The move seals a return to Mexico for the midfielder, who arrived in Scotland from Leon just over six months ago.

Pena had signed a three-year contract with Rangers to become one of the most high-profile of Caixinha's summer signings.

Following Caixinha's sacking from the Ibrox post and appointment at Cruz Azul, the Portuguese boss made re-signing Pena one of his top priorities.

The midfielder started eight matches for Rangers, coming off the bench in six more, and scored five goals for the side in the first half of the season.

Though occasionally catching the eye with goals, Pena failed to impress many during his brief time at Ibrox.

The midfielder failed to hold down a starting place on a regular basis and Caixinha was moved to defend the player's fitness levels during his time in Glasgow.