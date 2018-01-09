Transfer Talk: Ciftci to Motherwell, Martin to Rangers
Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scotland and beyond.
There are some well known names and familiar faces hitting the transfer headlines this Tuesday.
Celtic striker Nadir Ciftci looks set for a return to Scotland after an unsuccessful loan spell at Plymouth Argyle.
Greg Tansey is poised for a return to the Highlands but not back to Inverness Caley Thistle, this time he's preparing for a loan move to Ross County.
Rangers could be stepping up their intentions to sign Russell Martin but it depends on whether they can shift Bruno Alves first.