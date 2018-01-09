Ross County sign Aberdeen's Greg Tansey on loan deal

The midfielder is returning to the Highlands after summer move to Pittodrie.

Exit: Greg Tansey has left Aberdeen for the remainder of the season. SNS

Ross County have secured the signing of Aberdeen's Greg Tansey on a loan deal until the end of the season.

The 29-year-old is making his return to the Highlands seven months after leaving the Staggies' rivals Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

Tansey teams up with manager Owen Coyle for the second half of the campaign as County look to climb off the bottom of the Scottish Premiership table.

The English midfielder spent four years at Inverness over two different spells and won the Scottish Cup with them in 2015.

He has only made 11 appearances for Aberdeen since making the move to Pittodrie, two of which came from the bench.

Speaking to the Ross County website, Coyle, said: "I am delighted to bring such a talented and experienced player as Greg to the club.

"He has excelled in the Premiership for a number of years and I look forward to working with him."

Tansey will be available for selection when the season resumes after the winter break.

Ross County visit Rugby Park on January 20 to take on Kilmarnock in the Scottish Cup.