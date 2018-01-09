Lafferty to miss Edinburgh derby after losing appeal

The Hearts forward failed to have his dismissal against Aberdeen overturned on appeal.

Banned: Lafferty's appeal has failed. SNS Group

Hearts forward Kyle Lafferty will be suspended for his side's Scottish Cup clash with Hibs after losing his appeal against a red card.

The Northern Irishman was sent off during the 0-0 draw with Aberdeen on December 30, dismissed by referee John Beaton for a late challenge on Graeme Shinnie.

The red card brought a suspension for the Edinburgh derby on January 21 but an appeal was lodged in the hopes of freeing him to play.

After the match, Hearts boss Craig Levein had described the decision as "harsh".

An independent panel considered the case at Hampden on Tuesday and Hearts assistant boss Austin McPhee attended with Lafferty to support his case.

The panel upheld Beaton's decision, however, meaning Lafferty's suspension stands and he will not be able to face Neil Lennon's side in the Scottish Cup tie.