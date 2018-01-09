Dundee sign keeper Jeremy Malherbe on short-term deal

The Frenchman had been on trial with the club and has signed until the end of the season.

Addition: Neil McCann has signed a goalkeeper. SNS Group

Dundee have completed the signing of goalkeeper Jeremy Malherbe on a short-term deal.

The 26-year-old has signed a contract until the end of the season and will replace Scott Bain in the Dark Blues squad after he left to join Hibernian.

The Frenchman had been on trial with the Dens Park club after leaving Dynamo Bres in Belarus, where he was a cup winner.

He impressed Dundee boss Neil McCann enough to be offered a contract.

The goalkeeper came through the youth system at FC Nancy and also played for Grenoble, Gap and Riems before a switch to Roeselare in Belgium.