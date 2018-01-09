Nadir Ciftci in talks with Motherwell over loan move

The Celtic striker has travelled to Tenerife to join the Steelmen at their training camp.

Move: Ciftci is on the verge of signing for Motherwell.

Celtic striker Nadir Ciftci is in talks with Motherwell over a loan move after his time at Plymouth Argyle was cut short.

The Turk had travelled to England's south coast on a season-long loan after failing to make the grade at Parkhead but his loan was terminated after seven appearances in his four months at Plymouth.

Ciftci has now flown out to Tenerife to join Motherwell at their winter training camp to seal a short-term deal, which is expected to be completed within the next 24 hours.

Motherwell have already signed striker Curtis Main to fill the hole left by Louis Moult and Ciftci would add competition for the central attacking role in Stephen Robinson's side.

A move would give the 25-year-old a fresh opportunity to kick-start his career after a series of disappointments since leaving Dundee United in 2015.

After failing to win a regular place in Celtic's side, Ciftci has had loan spells at Eskisehirspor and Pogon Szczecin as well as Plymouth.