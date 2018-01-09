Motherwell complete loan signing of Nadir Ciftci

The Celtic forward has joined the Steelmen until the end of the season.

Loan: Ciftci has moved to Motherwell. Motherwell FC

Motherwell have completed the signing of Celtic striker Nadir Ciftci on loan until the end of the season.

Ciftci had been at Plymouth on a season-long loan but his spell on England's south coast was cut short and he travelled to hold talks with Motherwell at their training camp in Tenerife.

Agreement was reached on a deal that see him become Stephen Robinson's second signing of the January transfer window

Motherwell have already signed striker Curtis Main to fill the hole left by Louis Moult and Ciftci will add competition for the central attacking role in Stephen Robinson's side.

A move would give the 25-year-old a fresh opportunity to kick-start his career after a series of disappointments since leaving Dundee United in 2015.

After failing to win a regular place in Celtic's side, Ciftci has had loan spells at Eskisehirspor and Pogon Szczecin as well as Plymouth.