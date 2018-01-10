McInnes signs Chidi Nwakali on loan from Manchester City

The 21-year-old midfielder has joined Aberdeen until the end of the season.

Aberdeen's new signing has joined the team in Dubai. SNS Group

Aberdeen have signed Manchester City's Chidi Nwakali on a loan deal until the end of the season, subject to international clearance.

The 21-year-old midfielder has flown to Dubai to meet up with Derek McInnes' squad for their winter break training camp.

Nwakali has represented Nigeria at youth level, playing once for the under-20s and eight times for the under-17s.

He has never made a senior appearance for Manchester City since coming through their youth academy and has spent three years on various loan spells in Spain and Norway.

Nwakali plays as a defensive or central midfielder but can also fill in at right back.

Speaking to the official Aberdeen website, McInnes said: "Manchester City have been very keen for Chidi to get some competitive game time and it's a deal we've been working on for a couple of months now.

"So I am delighted to welcome Chidi to the club. I'm sure he will be a positive addition to our squad."