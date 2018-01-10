Legendary Scots goalkeeper Tommy Lawrence dies, aged 77

The Ayrshireman was Bill Shankly's number one goalkeeper at Liverpool in the 1960s.

Keeper: Tommy Lawrence, left, races to beat West Brom's Jeff Astle to the ball in a sixth round FA Cup tie. PA

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Tommy Lawrence has died at the age of 77.

The Scottish international was Bill Shankly's number one at Anfield during the 1960s and stayed at the club until 1971 when he signed for Tranmere Rovers.

Lawrence, who was born in Ayrshire, made his Liverpool debut in 1962, five years after signing, and became a pivotal member of Shankly's side.

He was affectionately nicknamed The Flying Pig due to his ability to make saves despite his size, and was as consistent as he was talented.

He missed only four league games in six seasons between 1963 and 1969 and helped them to title glory twice in that period.

Lawrence played out the remainder of his career at Tranmere and non-league side Chorley before working as a factory quality controller.

He made three appearances for Scotland, one in a friendly, one World Cup qualifier and a British Home Championship match.

During the latter, he had to be carried off after colliding with the crossbar.