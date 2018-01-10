  • STV
  • MySTV

Legendary Scots goalkeeper Tommy Lawrence dies, aged 77

Laura Brannan Laura Brannan

The Ayrshireman was Bill Shankly's number one goalkeeper at Liverpool in the 1960s.

Keeper: Tommy Lawrence, left, races to beat West Brom's Jeff Astle to the ball in a sixth round FA Cup tie.
Keeper: Tommy Lawrence, left, races to beat West Brom's Jeff Astle to the ball in a sixth round FA Cup tie. PA

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Tommy Lawrence has died at the age of 77.

The Scottish international was Bill Shankly's number one at Anfield during the 1960s and stayed at the club until 1971 when he signed for Tranmere Rovers.

Lawrence, who was born in Ayrshire, made his Liverpool debut in 1962, five years after signing, and became a pivotal member of Shankly's side.

He was affectionately nicknamed The Flying Pig due to his ability to make saves despite his size, and was as consistent as he was talented.

He missed only four league games in six seasons between 1963 and 1969 and helped them to title glory twice in that period.

Lawrence played out the remainder of his career at Tranmere and non-league side Chorley before working as a factory quality controller.

He made three appearances for Scotland, one in a friendly, one World Cup qualifier and a British Home Championship match.

During the latter, he had to be carried off after colliding with the crossbar.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.