Hamilton sign Greek midfielder as Lyon agrees extension

Chrysovalantis Kozoronis has joined the club on a one-and-a-half-year deal.

Deal: Darren Lyon has extended his stay at New Douglas Park. SNS

Hamilton Academical have signed Greek midfielder Chrysovalantis Kozoronis, while Darren Lyons has agreed a new deal with the club.

Kozoronis makes the move to New Douglas Park from Superleague side PAS Giannina until summer 2019.

He has never played outside his home country having previously come through the ranks at Ergotelis before breaking into the first team.

The 25-year-old operates primarily as a defensive midfielder.

Lyon, meanwhile, will now remain at the club until at least January 2021 after signing a two-and-a-half year extension.

The New Douglas Park side have been Lyon's only senior club, joining the youth academy in 2010.

He made his debut four years later in a 4-2 win over Raith Rovers when both sides played in the Championship.

Lyon has scored one goal so far this season, netting the second when Hamilton beat Rangers 2-0 at Ibrox.