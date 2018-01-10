Clyde's Ally Love charged with racial abuse of opponent

The defender is accused of making derogatory remarks towards Annan's Rabin Omar.

Ally Love started the season at Brechin City. SNS

Ally Love has been charged by the Scottish FA with racially abusing an opponent and could face a lengthy ban from the game if found guilty.

The defender was making his debut for Clyde in the 0-0 draw with Annan Athletic on January 2 after completing a move from Brechin City.

He is accused of directing a stream of racial insults towards opposition winger Rabin Omar throughout the game, with the player reporting him to referee Scott Millar at full time.

Love is alleged to have called 20-year old Dutchman Omar a "P**i b*****d" among other insults.

Detail of the incident was included in Millar's match report and witnesses have since backed up the claims.

The Scottish FA compliance officer took statements from both clubs before issuing Love with a notice of complaint.

The player has been charged with breaching rule 202, which covers excessive misconduct.

Guidelines suggest a four-match ban for a low-end offence and up to a 16-match suspension at the top end of the scale, though an independent panel can go beyond those recommendations in serious cases.