Hearts closing in on loan for Manchester United defender

The club hope the 21-year old will be join the squad for their trip to Valencia.

Deal: Mitchell is expected to join Hearts PA

Hearts manager Craig Levein hopes to be joined at the squad's winter training camp by Manchester United defender Demetri Mitchell.

The left back will complete a loan move to the Tynecastle side this week and will fly to the Hearts warm weather base near Valencia in Spain once the paperwork has been finalised.

Levein identified the left back position as a priority during the transfer window after injury robbed him of Manchester City loanee Ashley Smith-Brown, who is set to return to the Etihad after spending the last five months sidelined.

Polish defender Rafał Grzelak has struggled to settle in the position leaving Levein to field Jamie Brandon, Michael Smith and Daniel Baur out of position in the full back area.

Mitchell, a converted left winger, is a regular in the United Under-23 squad and has trained with Jose Mourinho's squad. His sole first team appearance came against Crystal Palace in the Premier League last May.

Meanwhile STV understands Hearts have held signing talks with Go Ahead Eagles striker Leon de Kogel.

The 26-year-old has returned to the Netherlands as he seeks a January move away from the Jupiler League side.