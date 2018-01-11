Transfer Talk: Edouard £7m decision, Lazio eye Simunovic

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scotland and beyond.

Option: Celtic can buy Odsonne Edouard. SNS Group

It might be the middle of the January transfer window but summer purchases are already being discussed.

Celtic's Odsonne Edouard is in Dubai with the rest of the squad preparing for the remainder of the season but Brendan Rodgers is already contemplating what he will do when the young striker's loan from PSG reaches its end.

The Parkhead side have an option to buy Edouard, though it is said to be a considerable price tag of £7m, but Rodgers says the player is progressing nicely.

Meanwhile, Jozo Simunovic is reportedly among Lazio's targets to replace Stefan de Vrij.

Speaking of sunnier climes and loan deals from top clubs, Hearts hope to have Manchester United left-back Demetri Mitchell as part of their squad when they head to Spain. They are also in talks to land a Dutch striker.

City rivals Hibs have had an offer for striker Simon Murray but declined the £100,000 bid from Elazigspor, while Motherwell have hopes of signing Ben Heneghan on loan.

