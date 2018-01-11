  • STV
Levein: Hearts getting 'exciting talent' in Mitchell

The Manchester United left back is closing to finalising a loan move to Edinburgh.

Hearts boss Craig Levein says incoming loan signing Demetri Mitchell is an "exciting" prospect who can develop at Tynecastle.

The full back is on the verge of completing a move from Manchester United to Hearts until the end of the season.

It could solve a problem position for Levein and bring balance to his team.

"He's an exciting young talent at Manchester United," Levein told STV. "They think very highly of him and feel it's time for him to go out and play on loan.

"He was a winger who's been converted back to full back and we are looking for some balance in the team.

"We've spoken regularly about trying to find a balance and I'm sure that Demetri will provide us with that."

The manager warned the player would need to step up to the mark quickly.

Mitchell has played all of United's Premier League 2 matches this season but has only made one first team appearance under Jose Mourinho in the final league game of last season.

"With bringing somebody in so young there's obviously difficulties in that as well because he has to hit the ground running and it's the first time he's played serious professional football," Levein said.

"But he's a confident young lad and I'm sure he'll be a valuable addition to the squad."

Hearts flew out for their winter training camp in Spain on Thursday morning, where Mitchell is expected to join up with his new teammates.

STV understands Hearts have held signing talks with Go Ahead Eagles striker Leon de Kogel and while Levein would not discuss any other transfer targets he was hopeful of making progress on further signings.

"I'm hoping Mitchell will join us in Spain," he said. "I don't know if anybody else will meet up with us over there.

"I'm still working on a number of other things but we'll see how that goes."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.