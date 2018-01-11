Hamilton's Skondras banned for five matches after fracas

The defender was found guilty of excessive misconduct at a Hampden hearing.

Ban: Skondras will miss a further three games. SNS Group

Hamilton's Ioannis Skondras has been banned for five games after angry scenes during their match against Ross County.

The defender has been given the suspension after being found guilty of excessive misconduct, though he has already served two games as a result of his red card and one match will be suspended.

Another excessive misconduct charge this season would trigger the suspended one-game ban.

Drama unfolded in injury time of Accies' 3-2 win after Georgios Sarris fouled Davis Keillor-Dunn near the dugouts and County's Kenny van der Weg clashed with the Hamilton player in response.

Both sets of players piled in and match officials struggled to separate them, with Skondras appearing to throw punches at both Van der Weg and Chris Routis.

Skondras was sent off for violent conduct and Van der Weg and Sarris were both booked by Gavin Duncan, who was taking charge of his first Premiership match.

After studying the footage and referee's report, the Scottish FA compliance officer brought three charges, one against Skondras and one for each club.

Skondras was cited under disciplinary rule 202, which covers excessive misconduct and has a recommended ban of between four and 16 matches.

The player will now miss the Scottish Cup derby against Motherwell as well as the Premiership match against Hearts.

As he left Hampden, Skondras said that he felt he had been given a fair hearing and accepted the punishment.

Both clubs were fined for the behaviour of their players. Hamilton, who had been warned about their conduct following an incident between Darian McKinnon and Hearts assistant boss Austin McPhee earlier this season, were fined £2500 and Ross County were fined £2000.

Accies and County had both been charged under rule 204 which calls clubs to account: "Where three or more players and/or members of Team Staff from one team are involved in a confrontation with opposing players and/or members of Team Staff of the opposing team during and/or directly after a match".