McGinn: Contract talks on hold as Saints chase promotion

The St Mirren skipper is happy to focus on the Championship title race.

St Mirren skipper Stephen McGinn is looking to extend his stay at the club beyond the summer. SNS

St Mirren captain Stephen McGinn says talks regarding a new deal have been put on hold as the Buddies chase promotion.

The Paisley side are top of the Championship after an impressive start to the campaign, six points ahead of Dundee United.

Although McGinn's contract expires in the summer, the skipper says negotiations with manager Jack Ross have been postponed as the league leaders aim to put crucial points on the board.

Speaking as clubs promoted free tickets for all Championship games for under 12 supporters this weekend, he said: "Talks are at the very, very early stage. It's only briefly been mentioned between myself and the manager.

"It's been such a hectic period, the chat has been 'right, we will talk about that once the next game is out of the way'.

"Then once that game comes it's been the next one."

'Things had hit rock bottom. Last January something had to change but everyone has come together and it's a really good place to be at the minute.' Stephen McGinn

McGinn returned to the club where he kicked off his professional career last January from Wycombe Wanderers as struggling St Mirren sought to clamber clear of the relegation zone.

The midfielder, who has also turned out for Watford, Sheffield United and Dundee, believes Jack Ross' work in the transfer window last winter proved key.

He said the manager has built a side that has carried momentum into the current campaign.

He added: "Things had hit rock bottom. For a couple of years it had been on the decline and in that January something had to change.

"The manager, to his credit, had a very good transfer window. As a new team our form was up there with Hibs' who went on to win the league. Everyone has come together and it's a real good place to be at the minute."