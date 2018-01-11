Hearts complete loan deal for Man Utd prospect Mitchell

The highly-rated left back has joined the Jam Tarts until the end of the season.

Manchester United defender Demetri Mitchell has joined Hearts on loan. PA

Hearts have signed Manchester United youngster Demetri Mitchell on loan until the end of the season.

The left back, who completed his move to Edinburgh on his 21st birthday, will join up with the Tynecastle outfit at their winter training camp in Valencia.

After joining United at the age of 10 Mitchell went on to progress through the club's youth ranks before making his Old Trafford debut at the end of last season.

Jose Mourinho handed the Manchester-born defender a first team jersey as United defeated Crystal Palace 2-0.

While that appearance remains his sole outing for the senior squad, the converted winger has become a key performer for the club's Premier League 2 side, playing in all their matches this campaign.

Hearts boss Craig Levein hopes the capture of "an exciting young talent" can solve the club's issues in the position.

He told STV: "He's an exciting young talent at Manchester United.

"They think very highly of him and feel it's time for him to go out and play on loan.

"He was a winger who's been converted back to full back and we are looking for some balance in the team.