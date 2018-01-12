Murty: 'Wholehearted' Halliday played through pain barrier

The returning Rangers midfielder featured in their friendly win in Florida.

Andy Halliday featured in the second half in Florida. SNS

Rangers manager Graeme Murty described returning Andy Halliday as "wholehearted" as he battled his way through the closing stages of their friendly in Florida.

The Light Blues beat Brazil's Atletico Mineiro 1-0 at the Orlando City Stadium in the early hours of Friday morning.

Halliday, who is back at Rangers after his loan spell in Azerbaijan was cut short, came on in the second half along with Michael O'Halloran.

The striker is also returning to the Ibrox club after St Johnstone failed to extend his loan spell until the end of the season.

Halliday suffered a late challenge in the closing stages of the match, having been booked earlier in the game for a similar tackle, and limped through the final few minutes.

Murty was pleased with the 26-year-old's attitude to play on, telling Rangers TV: "I thought Andy was going to have to come off or get sent off.

"I asked him at the end if he was OK. 'Yeah I'm fine' he said, so I asked: 'Why were you limping for the last 10 minutes then?'

"But he is what he is. He's wholehearted, he understands what it means to play for the football club.

"I think you can just see when he turns out every time for a Rangers team he wears his heart on his sleeve.

"That's good for us. I thought the guys coming back maybe had a point to prove. I thought both of them showed good glimpses."

Jamie Murphy had his first run-out Rangers. SNS

Murty was also encouraged by new boys Jamie Murphy and Sean Goss who made their first run-outs for the club.

Murphy, who is on loan from Brighton, played wide on the left while Goss, who comes in from Queen's Park Rangers until the end of the season, was stationed in front of the back four.

"I thought Sean and Jamie both added to the squad and showed little glimpses of what they are about," Murty said.

"Hopefully with a little bit more work and a little bit more integration they could be really positive for the second half of the season."

Both players will have the opportunity to make their competitive debuts in the Scottish Cup next weekend when Rangers take on Fraserburgh on Sunday, January 21.