Championship players relive attending their first match

As the league promotes free entry for under 12s, players told STV their memories.

It is a day that lives firmly in the memories of every football fan: attending their first match.

There is so much to take in. First, there is the walk to the stadium, then the squeeze through the turnstiles, followed by the feeling of awe as the pitch and stands come into view.

Once you've watched your heroes go through the motions in the warm up, attention turns to the match itself.

But not for long, focus soon shifts to the men singing in unison to your right and the middle-aged man on the touchline below gesticulating wildly at another middle-aged man in the middle of the park who's just blown his whistle.

The action on the field becomes a sideshow as the coveted half-time trip to the pie stand looms large.

With sweets pocketed, play resumes. The roar when your team score is an unforgettable one.

This weekend the turnstiles at each Championship ground are open for under 12s to attend for free.

For some youngsters who take up the offer, they will experience all of the above.

We picked the brains of some of the league's stars to find out what they remember from their first match.

Of the initiative, St Mirren skipper Stephen McGinn said: "My dad took me to lots of games when I was younger.

"Once I got the bug that was me, I just never wanted to miss a game.

"It's important, even it's just an extra ten to 15 fans who get the bug this time.

"At a club like St Mirren that can be crucial for our future."

Livingston defender Craig Halkett added: "Obviously, the lower leagues struggle with numbers through the gate so something like this is great to get the kids in with their families.

"Hopefully, if they come along once and like it it will make them want to come back."